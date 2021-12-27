Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander at GHQ
03:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander at GHQ
RAWALPINDI – Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci called on Pakistan’s top commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, the military media said Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration and regional security were discussed between the two sides.

During the meeting, Gen. Bajwa said ‘we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities’.

COAS also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in neighboring Afghanistan and stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.

The statement added that both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. General Tarakci also commended Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.

