Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander at GHQ
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci called on Pakistan’s top commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, the military media said Monday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration and regional security were discussed between the two sides.
During the meeting, Gen. Bajwa said ‘we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities’.
COAS also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in neighboring Afghanistan and stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis.
The statement added that both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.
The visiting dignitary also acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. General Tarakci also commended Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.
Enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation will have ... 06:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan's first-ever national security policy approved by top ...05:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- First Muslim woman PM Benazir Bhutto: a life in pictures03:42 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir – vivo Reveals Brand Ambassadors for ...03:38 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander ...03:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 202203:09 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021