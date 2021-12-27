First Muslim woman PM Benazir Bhutto: a life in pictures
The first woman elected Prime Minister in a Muslim nation who led Pakistan twice is being remembered on the 14th death anniversary today.
The eldest daughter of ZA Bhutto was born on June 21, 1953. BB with brother and father in 1955.
Benazir with brother Murtaza, Shahnawaz, and sister Sanam.
Young and glamorous BB at Oxford, in 1975. She graduated from Harvard, and moved to Oxford where she studied philosophy, economics and politics.
Benazir while leading a Movement for the Restoration of Democracy rally in Punjab capital in 1981.
A large crowd gathered to cheer her in Lahore
She tied the knot with former President Asif Ali Zardari in In 1987.
The daughter of the ninth Pakistani premier was a Harvard and Oxford university graduate who entered the politics of the South Asian country soon after her father's government was toppled, and he was hanged.
The first woman elected premier in a Muslim nation, led Pakistan twice, from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1993 to 1996. She was dismissed both time amid allegations of corruption.
PPP leader with Asifa, Bilawal and Bakhatwar during exile.
As she arrived in Karachi in October 2007, a powerful suicide attack hit her rally killing over 130 people. The ‘iron lady’ survived the attack.
Two months later, she was killed in the garrison city of Rawalpindi during a public gathering when a suicide bomber first shot her and then blew himself up near her vehicle.
