Pakistan's first-ever national security policy approved by top civil-military leadership

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday approved the country’s first-ever national security policy that will be made public later.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the NSC meeting, which was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf, ministers, and top military officials, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and new Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

NSA Moeed Yusuf briefed the participants on the new national security policy in the meeting.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday revealed that the national security policy draft would be presented before the National Security Committee for approval and if approved, the South Asian country will have the first-ever national security policy in a documented form.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کل نیشنل سیکیورٹی کونسل کا اجلاس طلب کرلیا ہے، اجلاس میں ملک کی تاریخ کی پہلی نیشنل سیکیورٹی پالیسی منظوری کیلئے پیش کی جائیگی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 26, 2021

Reports in local media stated that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

The policy would also provide policy guidelines for mitigation and actualising opportunities through a state approach. The draft also sheds light on water security as well as population growth, terrorism, and foreign policy, primarily the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues.

Earlier this month, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf had presented the draft of the policy before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security where the opposition members boycotted the meeting.

NSA maintained that the policy was designed to leverage the symbiotic relationship between human security, economic security, and military security with the prosperity and safety of citizens as its principal focus.

Several rounds of feedback consultations on multiple drafts were held with all state institutions, including provincial government and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir while more than 600 academics, analysts, civil society members across Pakistan were consulted to make the policy process inclusive.