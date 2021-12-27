Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in Global Innovation Index 2021
Share
NEW YORK – Pakistan has been ranked 99th among the 132 by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a specialized UN agency, in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings.
The index, which relies on 81 different indicators, classifies world economies according to their innovative capacity.
“While tracking the most recent global innovation trends in the new Global Innovation Tracker, this edition also focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on innovation.
“The GII's overall formula for measuring an economy's innovative capacity and output provides clarity for decision makers in government, business and elsewhere as they look forward to creating policies that enable their people to invent and create more efficiently,” it said in a statement.
In 2021 ranking, Pakistan jumped eight places as it stood at 107 in 2020.
“Pakistan ranks 17th among the 34 lower middle-income group economies,” the GII report said. “Pakistan ranks 7th among the 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia.”
The report said Pakistan has performed above the lower middle-income group average in four pillars, namely: institutions, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs. In Central and Southern Asia, Pakistan performed above the regional average in the same four pillars, Arab News reported.
Pakistani students triumph at Middle East tech ... 07:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani students have emerged as champions of the ICT Competition Middle East 2021, winning the top ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in Global Innovation Index ...05:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan's first-ever national security policy approved by top ...05:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- First Muslim woman PM Benazir Bhutto: a life in pictures03:42 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir – vivo Reveals Brand Ambassadors for ...03:38 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Turkish land forces chief calls on Pakistan's top military commander ...03:17 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
- Hareem Shah reveals how she exchanged number with Farooq Sattar03:52 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- WATCH: Atif Aslam arrives at Karachi concert on bike amid traffic jam03:27 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake01:51 PM | 26 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021