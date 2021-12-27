Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in Global Innovation Index 2021

05:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Pakistan improves ranking by eight places in Global Innovation Index 2021
NEW YORK – Pakistan has been ranked 99th among the 132 by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, a specialized UN agency, in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings.

The index, which relies on 81 different indicators, classifies world economies according to their innovative capacity.

“While tracking the most recent global innovation trends in the new Global Innovation Tracker, this edition also focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on innovation.

“The GII's overall formula for measuring an economy's innovative capacity and output provides clarity for decision makers in government, business and elsewhere as they look forward to creating policies that enable their people to invent and create more efficiently,” it said in a statement.

In 2021 ranking, Pakistan jumped eight places as it stood at 107 in 2020.

 “Pakistan ranks 17th among the 34 lower middle-income group economies,” the GII report said. “Pakistan ranks 7th among the 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia.”

The report said Pakistan has performed above the lower middle-income group average in four pillars, namely: institutions, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs. In Central and Southern Asia, Pakistan performed above the regional average in the same four pillars, Arab News reported.

