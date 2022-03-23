‘Justice For Ziauddin’ – Minor boy raped, beaten to death in DG Khan

MULTAN – A six-year old boy, who was raped and brutally beaten some days ago, has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The victim named Ziauddin was abducted by unknown suspects when he was his way home after attending school.

Reports said that the innocent child was raped and mutilated by the heartless culprits before he was dumped in wheat fields to die.

Ziauddin was shifted to the Civil Hospital, DG Khan, on Friday last week, and he died on Tuesday.

The brutal incident has outraged the social media users, who are calling for stern action against the culprits. #JusticeForZiauddin has also become a trend on Twitter.

Having been raped, the sadistic killed him. It's a cold-blooded murder of our entire society. We need to frame a debate on the discourse of sexuality to raise awareness among the masses.#JusticeForZiauddin pic.twitter.com/7Pq17WZcg6 — Sami (@Sami001Haq) March 23, 2022

My heart skipped beat for a second .HOW CAN ANYBODY...??#justiceforziauddin https://t.co/QFCDfysfU0 — IQRA. (@iqrartistic) March 23, 2022