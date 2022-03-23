Tiktok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video at family wedding goes viral
TikToker Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her adventures and now the social media queen is ruling hearts due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and killer dance moves.
Recently, the star was spotted dancing on wedding song and needless to say, she jazzed to sultry moves with perfection. The 21-year-old was dancing at a family wedding. Cladded in a beautiful outfit, she looked stunning as she grooved to the peppy number.
Living the ultimate Bollywood moment, fans praised her dance moves and were in awe of her grace and beauty. "Nachan nu jee karda. ❤️☺️#Cousinwedding #Mehndi", captioned the popular TikTok star.
Mirza is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty
On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi
