04:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Actors get trolled over famous scene of 'Mere Humsafar'
Bollywood diva Hania Aamir and heartthrob Farhan Saeed's undeniable chemistry has been created a frenzy online and their popular drama serial Mere Humsafar is turning into a guilty pleasure for the drama audience. 

Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama Mere Humsafar initially began with a run-of-the-mill storyline of selfish in-laws, abusive relationships and a beautiful heroine silently accepting misery as her fate.

However, as the drama has progressed, the audience is loving Farhan Saeed's character aka Hamza and his gentle behaviour and sensible persona.

Recently, a famous scene of the drama has been endlessly trolled due to its caricature storytelling. In the aforementioned scene, the van driver picked Sameen (Zoya Nasir) up in the afternoon and she dozes off. The driver drops all the girls but Sameen does not wake up despite the loud music.

The netizens have been relentlessly trolling the scene and calling out the director and writer. The keyboard warriors stated that it is impossible for a girl to travel in a van for hours in sleeping positions. 

Moreover, the drama has a star cast including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi
06:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

