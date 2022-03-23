Mariyam Nafees' dance rehearsal video goes viral
Pakistan's rising star Mariyam Nafees has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity due to her stunning looks and acting skills.
The Mohabbat Chor Di Maine star is now all set to tie the knot and her wedding preparation have kickstarted with fun-filled dance rehearsals.
In the aforementioned video, the happy bride can be spotted grooving and dancing with her celebrity friends including Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar and others.
Dropping some dance videos, the Diyar e Dil star's wedding is definitely going to be a celebration to remember as the bride-to-be and her squad are promising a delightful celebration.
Back in 2021, Nafees had shared adorable pictures of an event of Dua-e-Khari which was held to pray for her and groom Amaan Ahmed's beautiful future.
