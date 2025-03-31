Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed mark eid celebrations with love-filled photos

KARACHI – Newlywed Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed has added the perfect flavor to the Eid celebrations by giving major couple goals on how to mark the day.

Kubra Khan, a prominent Pakistani actress, shared several photos on Instagram and fans are gushing over them.

The couple can be seen wearing the Eid dresses as they smile with love while looking at each other for Eid snaps.

“Our beautiful Eid. Alhamdulillah,” Kubra captioned the photos.

As she shared the photos, the comments sections flooded with lovely messages with people admiring the couple and extending best wishes to them.

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Makkah on February 12, 2025, announcing their marriage with a joint Instagram post featuring photos taken at the Grand Mosque.