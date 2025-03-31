Punjab Police official arrested for raping female cop in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – An official of Punjab Police was arrested for allegedly raping a female cop and blackmailing her with obscene video clips in Gujranwala.

Reports said the suspect, who was deployed as Muharrar at Dhullay police station, sexually assaulted the lady police official.

A case has been registered against him on a complaint lodged by the victim.

Police said the suspect took the colleague to a hotel under the pretext of offering her food where he allegedly raped her.

The police added that the suspect was also blackmailing the female officer by making a video of her. Following the female officer’s complaint, the official has been arrested, and investigations have been launched.

Last month, a policeman was arrested for allegedly raping a beggar woman in Manawan area of Lahore, it emerged on Monday.

Police said the suspect also opened fire on a person who was trying to stop him and making video of the incident.

DIG Operations said the suspected cop was appointed at Shafiqabad police station, adding that strict legal action will be taken against him.