Prices of meat, sugar, and fruits increased on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – On the first day of Eid ul Fitr, the prices of chicken, goat, and beef, along with sugar, vegetables, and fruits, have surged.

According to reports, with markets closed for Eid holidays, shopkeepers have started overcharging. Despite the official rate of chicken being Rs. 595 per kg, it is being sold for Rs. 800 per kg.

Goat meat, originally priced at Rs. 1,900 per kg, is now being sold for Rs. 2,500–2,700 per kg, while sugar has risen from Rs. 163 to Rs. 180 per kg. Similarly, beef has jumped from Rs. 900 to Rs. 1,300 per kg.

Vegetable prices have also surged:

Potatoes: Rs. 70 per kg

Tomatoes: Rs. 100 per kg

Onions: Rs. 80 per kg

Fruit prices have skyrocketed as well:

Bananas: Rs. 300 per dozen

Apples: Rs. 400 per kg

Melons: Rs. 250 per kg

Citizens complain that shopkeepers take advantage of Eid and Ramadan by overcharging. In response, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza has directed all assistant commissioners to remain active during Eid holidays.

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered strict action against profiteers, instructing officials to register cases and send violators to jail, emphasizing that those charging excessive prices will not be spared.