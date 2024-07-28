Search

BusinessPakistan

Petrol, diesel rates expected to be cut by Rs8.50 per litre from August 1

Web Desk
01:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Petrol, diesel rates expected to be cut by Rs8.50 per litre from August 1
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices are expected to be cut by about Rs8.50 per litre from August 1 amid drop in global oil prices.

For the next fortnight, petrol prices is likely to be lowered by Rs 3 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs 8.50 per litre. 

Reports suggest that kerosene oil prices will drop by Rs 9.11 per litre. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit a summary reflecting these changes, which align with recent international market trends.

The relief for people is due to shift in international oil prices, along with stable exchange rates, have influenced these potential reductions.

Lately, the government raised the maximum petroleum levy to Rs 70 per litre in the current Finance Bill to increase fiscal revenue.

In the second half of July 2024, petrol is priced at Rs 275.60 per litre, and HSD at Rs 284 per litre. The proposed changes could bring petrol prices to above Rs 272 per litre and HSD to around Rs 275 per litre. 

Petrol prices likely to see whooping increase for July's second fortnight

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel rates expected to be cut by Rs8.50 per litre from ...

01:22 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Dozens arrested in Lahore raid on private dance party

11:18 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Sanam Jung, husband Qassam Jafri welcome second daughter

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

10:29 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab; more showers expected this week

10:02 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem warns of toppling govt over unmet ...

Most viewed

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

03:07 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan gets major relief from Lahore High Court

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

07:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

08:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Fact-Check: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari's fake video ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel rates expected to be cut by Rs8.50 per litre from August 1

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: