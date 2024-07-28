Pakistan denies reports of Germany handing over consulate attack suspects

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday denied the authenticity of a report circulating on social media about Germany handing over those involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt.

When asked whether the suspects involved in the vandalism were handed over to Pakistan, as claimed in a social media report, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the report “fake news.”

On July 20, dozens of miscreants attacked the Pakistani consulate during a protest in Frankfurt. Following the incident, German police arrested two suspects.

Reports indicated that German authorities had allowed Afghan nationals to hold a peaceful protest. However, the demonstration turned violent, with participants throwing stones at the consulate building and removing the country’s flag, leading to heightened tensions.

After arresting two Afghan nationals, German police anticipated more arrests as they continued to identify additional protesters with the help of video footage.

The day after the incident, Pakistan condemned the attack by extremists on its consulate and criticized the German authorities for failing to protect the consulate’s premises and ensure the security of its diplomats.

Pakistan summoned Germany’s senior-most diplomat to register a strong protest over the incident. The FO stated that under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (1963), the host government is responsible for protecting the premises and ensuring the security of diplomats.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the German government and urge them to take immediate measures to fulfill their responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also urged German authorities to take immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in the incident and hold accountable those responsible for the security lapses.

The situation drew significant attention from international communities, raising concerns about the security of diplomatic installations. German authorities assured officials of a thorough investigation and detained several people for questioning after the video of the attack went viral.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, while addressing a press conference about the attack on the Pakistani consulate, stated that the National Database and Registration Authority’s chairman had been tasked with reviewing footage of the attack to determine if any Pakistani citizens were involved.

Tarar added that if any Pakistani was found to be involved, their ID card and passport would be blocked and strict action would be taken.