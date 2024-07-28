FinMin Aurangzeb says robust measures being adopted to improve economy

Search

Web Desk
04:02 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Finance Minister Auragnzeb says reforms are being done in the FBR and in this regard weekly meetings are held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

He said that putting less burden on lower income class is the government’s top priority.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the finance minister expressed gratitude to all four provinces’ chief ministers for supporting the government’s tax reforms agenda. He expressed hope that they will introduce tax legislations for inclusion of agricultural sector in the taxation regime.

He said without including untaxed and under tax community into tax regime, we cannot achieve certainty and ease of collection that is vital for economic stability.

Regarding facilitation to the business community, Muhammad Aurangzeb said claims worth 68 billion rupees have now been refunded.

The minister said notices will be sent through a centralized system, while field formations will be authorized to collect taxes accordingly.

Mentioning the details of tax evasions and frauds, he said we have identified a tax potential worth 600 billion rupees that was not collected, out of which one billion rupees has been recovered so far. In customs, through misclassification, tax worth around 50 to 200 billion rupees has been identified.

He urged media to start a campaign against under tax and un taxed community.

The Minister said the government is also working on the simplification of the tax processes to facilitate the business and salaried persons. Through this simplified process, they will be able to respond to our system in a very simple and easy manner without the involvement of any tax consultant.

Stressing the importance of rightsizing, the Minister said five ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom and Health have been short-listed in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final decision to this effect.

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

