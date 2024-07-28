Azma Bukhari files FIA complaint against Dr Umar Adil for defamation

Provincial Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against TV host and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Umar Adil, demanding action for defamation against the Punjab Chief Minister and female anchors.

Bukhari's complaint to the FIA alleges that Dr. Umar Adil, co-host of the YouTube channel 'Ganda Anda,' has engaged in character assassination of the Punjab Chief Minister and various female anchors.

The minister's application calls for legal action against Dr. Umar Adil for his derogatory remarks. This action follows Dr. Adil's recent controversial comments about anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb, a victim of domestic abuse, which sparked widespread outrage on social media.

In his podcast, Dr. Umar Adil criticized Ayesha Jehanzeb for having five children with two husbands despite being aware of their abusive behaviors. He went further to suggest that she should undergo sterilization to prevent having more children.

The clip from his podcast went viral on social media, attracting severe backlash from users who condemned his disrespectful and offensive comments.

Bukhari’s move to involve the FIA underscores the growing concern over the use of online platforms for defamatory and harmful speech, particularly against public figures and women. The minister has urged the FIA to take prompt and stringent action against Dr. Umar Adil to prevent such incidents in the future.