IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in Islamabad

Islamabad – In a significant step towards boosting the IT infrastructure in Pakistan, the Pak-Qatar IT Tower, a state-of-the-art facility, has been officially inaugurated by Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja today in Islamabad’s prime location, Gulberg Greens.
The inauguration ceremony featured notable figures including the Director Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Zeeshan Afzal, CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam, Chairman Nucleus Group Arsalan Janjua among other dignitaries.
This project is a result of a fruitful collaboration between Pak-Qatar Group, Nucleus, and Ejad Labs. The tower is set to become a central hub for technological innovation and entrepreneurship.
Pak-Qatar IT Tower is expected to significantly contribute to the local economy by creating numerous job opportunities and fostering innovation in the rapidly evolving tech sector.
IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that the IT is a key priority of the government of Pakistan and the government welcomes this investment by Pak-Qatar Group in Pakistan’s IT infrastructure development
Pak-Qatar IT Tower is more than just a building; it is a symbol of technological progression and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.
This initiative aligns with the government's vision to transform Islamabad into a tech-savvy city, equipped to meet the demands of the modern world. Ejad Labs has registered it’s commitment to establish 40 IT parks across Pakistan with the inauguration of this flagship project.
Pak-Qatar Group has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry in Pakistan, providing innovative financial solutions that are compliant with Shari’ah principles. The group has significantly contributed to the financial sector's growth and stability in Pakistan.
