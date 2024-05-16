Search

BusinessTechnology

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in Islamabad

Web Desk
07:22 PM | 16 May, 2024
IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in Islamabad

Islamabad – In a significant step towards boosting the IT infrastructure in Pakistan, the Pak-Qatar IT Tower, a state-of-the-art facility, has been officially inaugurated by Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja today in Islamabad’s prime location, Gulberg Greens. 
The inauguration ceremony featured notable figures including the Director Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Zeeshan Afzal, CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam, Chairman Nucleus Group Arsalan Janjua among other dignitaries.

This project is a result of a fruitful collaboration between Pak-Qatar Group, Nucleus, and Ejad Labs. The tower is set to become a central hub for technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

Pak-Qatar IT Tower is expected to significantly contribute to the local economy by creating numerous job opportunities and fostering innovation in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that the IT is a key priority of the government of Pakistan and the government welcomes this investment by Pak-Qatar Group in Pakistan’s IT infrastructure development
Pak-Qatar IT Tower is more than just a building; it is a symbol of technological progression and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision to transform Islamabad into a tech-savvy city, equipped to meet the demands of the modern world. Ejad Labs has registered it’s commitment to establish 40 IT parks across Pakistan with the inauguration of this flagship project.

About Pak-Qatar Group:

Pak-Qatar Group has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry in Pakistan, providing innovative financial solutions that are compliant with Shari’ah principles. The group has significantly contributed to the financial sector's growth and stability in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:33 PM | 16 May, 2024

Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

07:22 PM | 16 May, 2024

IT Minister Shaza Fatima inaugurates ‘Pak-Qatar IT Tower’ in ...

06:42 PM | 16 May, 2024

Federal Excise Duty cripples farmers, fruit juice producers

12:48 PM | 16 May, 2024

Islamabad to roll out E-Stamp papers for smooth property transactions

10:58 AM | 16 May, 2024

Apple working on new technology to let people use their iPhone, iPad ...

10:39 AM | 16 May, 2024

Cooking Oil, and ghee prices see big drop in Pakistan; Check new ...

Most viewed

08:28 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs1500 prize bond list May 2024 - check online draw result here

05:51 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

05:59 PM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 Prize Bond Complete List – May 15, 2024

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

09:14 AM | 16 May, 2024

Power Minister Leghari shares update on Solar Net Metering Taxation ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:52 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistani 3D animated movie to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: