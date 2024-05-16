Pakistan, China agree to forge upgraded version of CPEC

Pakistan and China have agreed to forge an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by jointly building corridors in different development realms.

The understanding was reached at Fifth Round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi in Beijing, reported Radio Pakistan.

The corridors under China’s high-quality Belt and Road cooperation include growth, livelihood-enhancing, innovation, a green corridor and an open corridor, by aligning them with Pakistan’s development framework and priorities.

During the Dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations and cooperation including strategic, economic, political, defence and security, trade, investment and commerce, and cultural and people-to-people domains.

The two sides reiterated the commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Firmly opposing the double standards on counter-terrorism, the two sides urged the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation.

The two sides also discussed ongoing cooperation in energy, banking and finance sectors and agreed to further enhance it.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at their expanding space cooperation and agreed to further build on it for a peaceful and mutually-beneficial exploration of space.