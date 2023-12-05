Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/

Championing Price, Design, and Performance in One Spectacular Device
In the realm of smartphones, there's a new champion in town, and it's here to redefine your expectations. Introducing the realme C53 – a device that champions not only in design but also in the crucial aspects of charge, memory, photography, and more. Brace yourself for a revelation that combines excellence with affordability at just PKR 39,999/-.
Champion of Design: Champion Gold Colour
Elevate your style with the Champion Gold variant of the realme C53. It's not just a color; it's a statement. The golden hue symbolizes victory and success, turning your smartphone into a symbol of your achievements.
Champion of Charge in the Segment: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge
Experience the power of rapid charging with the realme C53. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charge ensures that you reach 50% battery in just 31 minutes. Unleash the champion within without waiting around for your device to catch up.
Champion of Memory in the Segment: 12GB RAM & 128GB Storage
The realme C53 doesn't compromise on performance. With a whopping 12GB of RAM (6GB built-in and 6GB dynamic RAM with DRE Technology) and 128GB storage capacity, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for all your memories.
Champion of Photography in the Segment: 50MP Camera with New Filters
Capture life's victories in stunning detail with the 50MP camera of the realme C53. Plus, explore new horizons of creativity with innovative filters like City Street, Secret Garden, and Sunny Holiday, adding an artistic touch to your photos.
Massive Battery: 5000mAh
Powering the champion is a massive 5000mAh battery, ensuring that you stay in the game without worrying about running out of juice. The realme C53 stands tall and reliable, just like a true champion.
Colours: Champion Gold & Mighty Black
Choose your champion. Whether it's the brilliance of Champion Gold or the sophistication of Mighty Black, the realme C53 lets you express your style with these iconic color options.
Conclusion
The realme C53 isn't just a smartphone; it's a declaration of victory. With an unbeatable price, a design that exudes success, rapid charging capabilities, ample memory, a powerful camera, and a massive battery, it embodies the spirit of a true champion. Get ready to conquer every moment with the realme C53 – where performance meets affordability in a spectacular display of excellence.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.