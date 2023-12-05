Search

Technology

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

Championing Price, Design, and Performance in One Spectacular Device

07:46 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

In the realm of smartphones, there's a new champion in town, and it's here to redefine your expectations. Introducing the realme C53 – a device that champions not only in design but also in the crucial aspects of charge, memory, photography, and more. Brace yourself for a revelation that combines excellence with affordability at just PKR 39,999/-.

Champion of Design: Champion Gold Colour

Elevate your style with the Champion Gold variant of the realme C53. It's not just a color; it's a statement. The golden hue symbolizes victory and success, turning your smartphone into a symbol of your achievements.

Champion of Charge in the Segment: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Experience the power of rapid charging with the realme C53. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charge ensures that you reach 50% battery in just 31 minutes. Unleash the champion within without waiting around for your device to catch up.

Champion of Memory in the Segment: 12GB RAM & 128GB Storage

The realme C53 doesn't compromise on performance. With a whopping 12GB of RAM (6GB built-in and 6GB dynamic RAM with DRE Technology) and 128GB storage capacity, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for all your memories.

Champion of Photography in the Segment: 50MP Camera with New Filters

Capture life's victories in stunning detail with the 50MP camera of the realme C53. Plus, explore new horizons of creativity with innovative filters like City Street, Secret Garden, and Sunny Holiday, adding an artistic touch to your photos.

Massive Battery: 5000mAh

Powering the champion is a massive 5000mAh battery, ensuring that you stay in the game without worrying about running out of juice. The realme C53 stands tall and reliable, just like a true champion.

Colours: Champion Gold & Mighty Black

Choose your champion. Whether it's the brilliance of Champion Gold or the sophistication of Mighty Black, the realme C53 lets you express your style with these iconic color options.

Conclusion

The realme C53 isn't just a smartphone; it's a declaration of victory. With an unbeatable price, a design that exudes success, rapid charging capabilities, ample memory, a powerful camera, and a massive battery, it embodies the spirit of a true champion. Get ready to conquer every moment with the realme C53 – where performance meets affordability in a spectacular display of excellence.

Facebook Comments

Technology

11:58 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing ...

06:41 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Realme achieved record-breaking sales on first day of realme C51 ...

06:25 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

realme C51 with 50PM main camera launched in Pakistan, priced at Rs ...

06:27 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

realme C51 price and launch date in Pakistan revealed

03:30 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion ...

12:41 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Kinza Hashmi: The New Face of Infinix ZERO 30 Series

Advertisement

Latest

07:46 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 5th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.72 765.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.59 41.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.46 36.81
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.11 931.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.27 78.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 327.65 330.15
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 5 December 2023

The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 December 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330. 

Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: