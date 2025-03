List of movies to hit cinemas in Pakistan on Eid 2025

LAHORE – The release of both new and old films are set to bring an excitement to the cinemas across the country on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

This year, Pakistani, Indian, Indonesian, German, and Hollywood films will grace the cinema screens.

The new films include:

Kulfi (starring Shehroz Sabzwari, Saeeda Imtiaz, Babar Ali, Javed Sheikh, Moammar Rana)

Kabir (starring Adnan Shah Tipu, Anam Tanveer, Sakhawat Naz)

Ishq Lahore (starring Javed Sheikh, Saima Noor)

Lambi Judai (starring Babar Ali, Hareem Fatima)

Martial Artist (Shaz Khan’s English film based on Pakistani society)

Pakistani filmmakers have also re-released hit films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyan, and Tich Button.

Additionally, Indian Punjabi film “Carry On Jatta 3” and Indonesian films have been dubbed in Urdu and are being presented to audiences.

Cinemas are witnessing a rush during Eid, with people enjoying their favorite films. Pakistani action and comedy films, in particular, have become the center of attention for moviegoers.