Who is Fatima Tahir, and why is she trending after Jinnah House visit?

Following the political turmoil and public outrage over former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest last month, citizens have come forward in a large number to stand in solidarity with the authorities that protected revered monuments of celebrated soldiers and army officials. From lawmakers to Lollywood celebrities, many public figures condemned the violent acts that led to attacks on civilian and military installations.
After almost a month of the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House, also referred as the Jinnah House, a student delegation from Superior University came forward to condemn the vandalism there. While the student delegation's message was a representation of the nation's youth on the current political atmosphere, it was more of a ridicule for social media users to watch a notorious social media figure to become the spokesperson of the young generation on national television.
The influencer, Fatima Tahir, who is currently pursuing M.B.B.S. from Superior University, was invited to Jinnah House in Cantt, Lahore, and condemned the people behind the attacks on defence installations.
Talking to local media, she said that the Jinnah House is our national asset and heritage. "The people and the Pakistan Army are united. Our army is a strong wall standing against the external and internal threats that our beloved country is facing today," she added.
Social media sensation Fatima Tahir condemns May 9 attacks on defence installations.#Pakistan #FatimaTahir pic.twitter.com/FGAposF94G— The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) June 19, 2023
Although Fatima Tahir's message carried nothing but staunch support, it was her public image that became talk of the town, and invited flak from netizens.
https://twitter.com/imranaraja1/status/1670508229825011712
Fatima Tahir Aka "Muhibb-e-watans" when they saw Jinnah House walls ???? pic.twitter.com/jqpaZgMetI— uzii (@uziihashmi_) June 18, 2023
They took fatima tahir to mourn the loss of the holy house in cantt ???? pic.twitter.com/idrcX89vdP— ۰ (@drippyntrippy) June 18, 2023
It makes a lot of sense to cast Fatima Tahir for this petty drama. She vehemently represents the state of the state and the institutions. If you know what I mean.
Alas! pic.twitter.com/r3343iDHQI— Ms. Moonlight (@LahoreWali_) June 18, 2023
Fatima Tahir goes to a university called "superior" ???????? pic.twitter.com/YfmUWvdISO— uzii (@uziihashmi_) June 18, 2023
For Those Who Don't Know.
Marketing Experts "Fatima Tahir" pic.twitter.com/HAJPl2e39R— uzii (@uziihashmi_) June 18, 2023
I was wondering why Fatima tahir is trending on twitter and then I saw her clip without filters for first time ????????????????????????????— سامیہ (@samiabytheway) June 19, 2023
Naimal Khawar and Fatima Tahir trending on number 1 for two days when 300+ people in your country died tells a lot about us as a society. https://t.co/pH8m6Ja9r9 pic.twitter.com/ysnC8e3cQO— Fzk (@fhatesall) June 18, 2023
Who is Fatima Tahir?
For the unversed, Fatima Tahir is a self-self-proclaimed social media celebrity whose provocative dressing and pictures have earned much scrutiny. She is believed to be an army brat.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.