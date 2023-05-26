Search

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces engagement with Emmy-winning journalist

Noor Fatima 09:14 PM | 26 May, 2023
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announces engagement with Emmy-winning journalist
Source: Jeff Bezos (Instagram)

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, is in love and engaged! The 59-year-old announced his engagement with Lauren Sánchez, the Emmy-winning journalist. The news came after the couple was spotted on vacation in the South of France. 

The new couple attended the premiere of Apple Original Films' Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 

Sánchez was seen rocking a huge diamond ring while the couple spent time on the billionaire's $500 million yacht named Koru. 

The newly engaged couple went public with their relationship in January 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce, after 25 years of marriage, from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. Sánchez also divorced her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children, as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Ever since Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021, he has focused his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Sánchez has been accompanying Bezos, and are both dedicated to their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative to help fight climate change, which she co-chairs.

Jeff Bezos becomes the richest person in 'modern history'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

