Pakistani celebrities pay homage to late General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Noor Fatima 07:54 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Following the saddening news of the demise of Pakistan’s former president and army General (r) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai, millions of people around the world have come forth with condolences and prayers for the bereaved family.

With top military officers, government officials and civilians paying respect to the 79-year-old, Pakistani celebrities also came forward to pay tribute for his contributions to military and the country.

General (r) Musharraf had been residing in Dubai with his family. Suffering from a rare disease, Musharraf was bedridden and had been fighting for quite some time. 

For his contributions to the television and media industry, Musharraf has been hailed as a hero for he rendered great services granting licenses to many private media channels, opening channels and telecommunication companies, and also started state-level cultural shows on national events which broadened the horizons for many actors.

Lollywood celebrities including Faysal Quraishi, Mishi Khan, Bilal Qureshi, cricketer Hassan Ali, Hassan Ahmed, Saboor Aly, Yasir Hussain, Sana Fahad, Farhan Saeed, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maryam Noor, Ghana Ali, Junaid Khan, Sohail Javed, Abdullah Kadwani, Asimyar Tiwana, Sami Khan, Mashal Khan, Munib Nawaz, Shehroz Sabzwari, Naveed Raza, Rabia Butt, and many others took to social media to pay tribute to late Musharraf.

Musharaf was the tenth president of Pakistan after a bloodless military takeover in 1999.

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

