Lady In Red: Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot

01:49 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Superstar Ayeza Khan is the epitome of class and perfection.

Khan is known for her contemporary looks, her charm and personal style reflected in her wardrobe. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off —Ayeza exudes chic elegance with every look she serves.

The starlet is capable of transforming before our eyes from casual to glamorous, rocking various different combinations of styles. 

The ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star recently shared some stunning. portraits of herself on Instagram and we’re in love.

Khan looks ethereal in an intricately embellished red gown. The starlet completed her look with with minimal makeup and vintage waves.

Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

