‘Widow Kafalat Card’ to provide Rs100,000 financial aid, set to launch this month

LAHORE – The Zakat and Ushr Department has approved the launch of a new initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to widows in need.

The “Widow Kafalat Card” will allow eligible widows to access financial aid directly from the Zakat Fund, marking a significant step towards empowering women and supporting vulnerable families.

Authorities said the card will be rolled out later this month, with each qualified widow receiving a one-time payment of Rs100,000.

The financial assistance will increase for those with children: widows with one child will receive an additional Rs25,000, while those with two children will get an extra Rs50,000.

The Zakat department has allocated a total of Rs4 billion for this welfare project, which aims to provide economic relief to widows and their children, helping them meet their basic needs and sustain themselves in challenging circumstances.

This initiative is part of a broader government effort to support marginalized groups and enhance social welfare programs across the country.