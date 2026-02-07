Bad News for Solar Users as LESCO slashes Net Metering Rates from January 2026

LAHORE – LESCO made changes to rate paid to net metering users for exported electricity, subtly reshaping financial equation for solar households just as solar adoption continues to surge across the provincial capital.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) shocked net metering customers by reducing the electricity export rate for solar users, effective from the January 2026 billing cycle. The export credit per unit has been cut by Rs0.66, falling from Rs 25.98 to Rs 25.32.

The move follows directives from Ministry of Energy and aligns with Pakistan’s latest power sector regulations, amid cut in the price that utility companies pay solar users for excess electricity.

The power supply company announced strict restrictions, saying any electricity exported beyond the approved Distributed Generation (DG) capacity will now be capped, with excess units proportionally limited based on the sanctioned capacity. Net metering customers must now ensure accurate registration of Export Maximum Demand Interval (MDI) readings, as incomplete or incorrect data could trigger billing errors. Adjustments under CP 22 regulations will still apply to ensure eligible solar exports are credited properly.

Energy experts warn that this reduction could dent the expected earnings for solar net metering customers, who have been crucial in meeting the rising electricity demand. Across Pakistan, net metering installations have surged in recent years, with LESCO’s service area alone seeing solar net metering account for a substantial portion of total electricity demand by mid-2024.

LESCO ordered all relevant staff to implement the new billing rules immediately, ensuring full compliance from the latest billing cycle. Solar customers are now facing a tighter, more regulated system, and the financial returns for clean energy could shrink slightly under the new policy.