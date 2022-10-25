TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in silk gown
KARACHI – Social media sensation Fatima Tahir continued wooing the audience with her bold avatar despite public scrutiny over her brazen nature.
The TikTok star soared the temperature with her bold clicks, which are doing rounds on social sites.
In the viral pictures, she can be seen posing in a sea-green silk gown and amazingly flaunting her figure.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the Tiktoker sparked outage as she shared a click flaunting a religious pendant with a revealing attire.
The ‘scandal girl’ accumulated her popularity through her viral Instagram reels. Her pictures receive thousands of likes however it also sparked trolling and now she restricted comments on the photo-sharing platform.
