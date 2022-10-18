Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral
Pakistani TV actor and model Anmol Baloch has left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos from US vacation.
The Siyani star doesn’t stop herself from flaunting her glam as this time she was spotted having fun time at an oceanfront amusement park in California.
The starlet has been sharing sparkling pictures on the photo-sharing platform from her trip to the US and it looks like her extravagant trip is nothing short of a fairytale come true.
Baloch could be seen donning a bold dress in another picture as she looks captivating. The picture shows the actor glued to the mobile screen.
Meanwhile, pictures shared by Aik Larki Aam Si actor are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps fans hooked.
Anmol rose to fame with Qurbatein, and she also featured in Khuwab Nagar ki Shehzadi, and Aik Sitam Aur.
