Anmol Baloch’s new bold photo draws severe criticism

Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Aik Aur Sitam actress shared her new photos in black dress. The keyboard warriors did not spare the actress and trolled her for wearing the ‘revealing dress’.

On the work front, Baloch is featuring in Aik Aur Sitam drama being aired on ARY Digital.

