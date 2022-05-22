Anmol Baloch’s new bold photo draws severe criticism
Web Desk
11:25 AM | 22 May, 2022
Anmol Baloch’s new bold photo draws severe criticism
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Aik Aur Sitam actress shared her new photos in black dress. The keyboard warriors did not spare the actress and trolled her for wearing the ‘revealing dress’.

On the work front, Baloch is featuring in Aik Aur Sitam drama being aired on ARY Digital.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anmol baloch (@anmol_baloxh)

TikToker Dolly defends herself, gets interim bail ... 09:46 PM | 21 May, 2022

TikTok star Nosheen Saeed aka Dolly was granted interim bail by a lower court in the forest fire case on Friday. She ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral
01:33 PM | 22 May, 2022
Celebrities react to Imran Khan’s remarks about ...
09:13 PM | 21 May, 2022
Pakistani stars attend Cannes Film Festival 2022
08:45 PM | 21 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly defends herself, gets interim bail ...
09:46 PM | 21 May, 2022
Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Malik welcome a baby ...
07:09 PM | 21 May, 2022
Why Deepika Padukone refused Alia Bhatt-starrer ...
10:17 PM | 21 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral
01:33 PM | 22 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr