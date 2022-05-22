Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday met Ehsan Kazmi, commonly known as ‘Golden Man’ of Islamabad.

The Golden Man presented a gift and a hat to Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. He said that he earned his living by becoming a ‘Golden Man’ for the sake of his siblings.

On the request of Golden Man, Hamza Shahbaz also gave his autograph on his shirt.

Taking to Instagram, the Golden Man shared the details of his meeting with Hamza Shahbaz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Man of Islamabad (@goldenmanofisb)

‘Golden Man’ of Islamabad meets Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday met Ehsan Kazmi, commonly known as ‘Golden Man’ of Islamabad.

The Golden Man presented a gift and a hat to Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. He said that he earned his living by becoming a ‘Golden Man’ for the sake of his siblings.

On the request of Golden Man, Hamza Shahbaz also gave his autograph on his shirt.

Taking to Instagram, the Golden Man shared the details of his meeting with Hamza Shahbaz.