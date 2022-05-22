Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral
Share
Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in films and dramas.
This time around, the 37-year-old star has won hearts of her fans with her beautiful dance moves she flaunted along with Sarmad Khoosat and Hamza Khawaja.
A video of Saba Qamar’s dance is making rounds on the internet platforms in which she can be seen dancing along with Sarmad Khoosat. She looks superb in saree.
Saba Qamar, Sarmad Khoosat and Hamza Khawaja are promoting their upcoming film Kamli. The Kamli will release in theaters across Pakistan on June 3, 2022.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar is featuring in new drama series “Fraud”. Her Eid film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is also getting good response from the public.
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes ... 05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
The upcoming drama serial 'Fraud' is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Cops take control of Punjab Assembly building ahead of crucial session01:51 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
- ‘Golden Man’ of Islamabad meets Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz12:45 PM | 22 May, 2022
- US invites 19 Pakistani police officers to provide modern training12:06 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
-
- Celebrities react to Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz09:13 PM | 21 May, 2022
-
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022