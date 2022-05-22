Saba Qamar’s new dance video in saree goes viral

Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in films and dramas.

This time around, the 37-year-old star has won hearts of her fans with her beautiful dance moves she flaunted along with Sarmad Khoosat and Hamza Khawaja.

A video of Saba Qamar’s dance is making rounds on the internet platforms in which she can be seen dancing along with Sarmad Khoosat. She looks superb in saree.

Saba Qamar, Sarmad Khoosat and Hamza Khawaja are promoting their upcoming film Kamli. The Kamli will release in theaters across Pakistan on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is featuring in new drama series “Fraud”. Her Eid film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” is also getting good response from the public.