Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes viral

The upcoming drama serial 'Fraud' is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles and a promising storyline with ingredients of mystery, thriller and romance.

With the teasers released, the expectation from the drama has skyrocketed. Featuring the Baaghi star in a unique avatar, the perfect balance of suspense and mystery has been winning hearts.

Directed by the famous director Saqib Khan, the dram serial has been penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah who also wrote Cheekh and Pyar Ka Sadqay.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.