PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal Bhutto and COAS Bajwa grieved over demise of UAE President

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep grief over the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. He was 73.

In a tweet, the PM said UAE has lost a visionary leader and Pakistan a great friend. He said we send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates. May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

He said the role of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the development of the United Arab Emirates is commendable and unforgettable.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and all ranks of Pakistan Army have expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

In an ISPR tweet, General Bajwa said Pakistan has lost a great friend. He prayed the Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

