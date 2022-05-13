PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal Bhutto and COAS Bajwa grieved over demise of UAE President
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep grief over the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. He was 73.
In a tweet, the PM said UAE has lost a visionary leader and Pakistan a great friend. He said we send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates. May Allah rest his soul in peace!
Deeply grieved to hear about the passing of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of UAE. UAE has lost a visionary leader & Pakistan a great friend. We send our heartfelt condolences & sympathies to the government & people of the UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 13, 2022
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
He said the role of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in the development of the United Arab Emirates is commendable and unforgettable.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and all ranks of Pakistan Army have expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
In an ISPR tweet, General Bajwa said Pakistan has lost a great friend. He prayed the Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
#COAS & all ranks of Pak Army express heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of President of UAE,HH, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. “Pak has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul & give strength to bereaved family 2 bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” COAS.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 13, 2022
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan ... 04:20 PM | 13 May, 2022
DUBAI – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, state media ...
