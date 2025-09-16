Shehbaz-Trump meeting expected at UNGA with Army Chief in attendance

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on September 25 during United Nations General Assembly in NYC.

If confirmed, meeting between Prime Minister and Trump could mark turning point in Pakistan’s global standing, and will reshape Islamabad and Washington ties but also broader balance of power in South Asia.

Reports in local media quoting trusted sources said the huddle will alsi include Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and is being described by diplomats as a power-packed move. With Doha and Riyadh actively backing the initiative, the agenda is said to stretch from Pakistan’s devastating floods to the Israeli attack on Qatar, and even the volatile Pakistan-India clashes.

The secrecy and high stakes surrounding the potential meeting have fueled intense speculation. Islamabad’s embassy has nor shared any details about the expected meeting.

This comes as Pakistan-US ties appear to be reborn after years of tension. Only months ago, May flare-up between Pakistan and India ended when POTUS Trump personally stepped in to broker a ceasefire, a move hailed internationally as preventing a potential nuclear escalation.

Behind scenes, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been laying the groundwork. His recent phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with a high-profile July meeting, paved the way for a landmark trade agreement that slashed tariffs, boosted Pakistani exports, and unlocked US investment opportunities.

The warming ties have already delivered results: earlier this month, Pakistan secured a $500 million US investment in its critical minerals sector through United States Strategic Metals (USSM).