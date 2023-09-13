Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ghazi Khan will announce Intermediate Results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II today at 10:00 am.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

DG Khan Board Intermediate Result Gazette 2023

The gazette of Dera Ghazi Khan Board will be shared here soon, stay connected for more updates.

How to check BISE DG Khan Intermediate Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800295.

Several boards in Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.