BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce Intermediate Results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II today at 10:00 am.

The candidates can check the results here https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

How to check BISE Rawalpindi Intermediate Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800296.

Several boards in Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.