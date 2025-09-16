QUETTA – At least five Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) struck their vehicle during sanitisation operation in the Sher Bandi area of Kech district, security officials confirmed on Monday.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Captain Waqar Ahmed (25, from Loralai), Naik Asmat Ullah (35, from Dera Ghazi Khan), Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed (29, from Sukkur), Lance Naik Khan Muhammad (29, from Mardan), and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor (28, from Swabi).

Security forces launched a follow-up clearance operation, during which five militants were killed. Operations remain ongoing in the surrounding areas to eliminate further threats.

Military officials paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers, stating that their martyrdom underscores the armed forces’ and the nation’s collective resolve to eradicate terrorism and restore lasting peace.

Security officials once again exposed malicious role of Indian-backed militants in fueling unrest across Balochistan. These groups, funded and armed from abroad, have been responsible for cowardly attacks on security forces and innocent civilians, aiming to spread fear and instability.

Recent operations in districts such as Kech revealed that militants are being used as proxies to harm Pakistan, with networks traced back to Indian handlers. Officials stress that these elements serve foreign interests at the cost of peace and development in the province.

The armed forces, supported by nation, remain firm in their resolve to wipe out these anti-state actors and ensure that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs are honored by bringing lasting stability to Balochistan.