Over 30 ‘Fitnah-ul-Khawarij’ terrorists sent to hell in KP operations

By News Desk
2:11 pm | Sep 15, 2025
PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s security forces successfully carried out two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 31 terrorists of the India-backed group “Fitnah-ul-Khawarij.”

In a statement, ISPR said the first operation took place in Lakki Marwat district, where security forces targeted a terrorist hideout following intelligence reports. After a heavy exchange of fire, 14 terrorists were killed.

A second operation in Bannu district resulted in the elimination of 17 more terrorists, as situation remained tense in restive regions bordering Afghanistan.

The military’s media wing said the clearance operations are ongoing in both areas to neutralize any remaining elements of the group. Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to completely eradicating India-backed terrorism from the country.

“Security forces are determined to eliminate all threats posed by India-backed terrorist elements and ensure the safety and stability of the region.”

