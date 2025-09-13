‘No Room for Ambiguity’: PM, COAS warn Afghanistan against supporting TTP

BANNU – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu where they attended a high-level meeting on the security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations, security sources said.

During visit, the premier and top general participated in the funeral prayers of 12 soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the South Waziristan operation. Paying tribute to their sacrifice, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to respond to terrorism with full force and that no ambiguity on the matter would be tolerated.

Sharif noted that the masterminds and facilitators of terrorism in Pakistan were operating from Afghanistan, with backing from India. He said Afghanistan had been clearly told to make a choice between supporting foreign elements or maintaining ties with Pakistan.

Lanmenting Afghan nationals involvement in cross border terrorism, PM stressed that the early repatriation of undocumented Afghan residents was crucial for national security.

“The people of Pakistan reject politics and misleading narratives on terrorism. Anyone who speaks in favor of foreign elements or India’s proxies is acting as their agent and will be dealt with accordingly,” Prime Minister said.

He further added that the resilient people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the state and the armed forces, stand united like a fortified wall against Indian-backed proxies. The government, he said, would take all necessary administrative and legal measures to ensure a more effective response to terrorism.