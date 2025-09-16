Cement Prices dip slightly in Pakistan; Check September Rates here

ISLAMABAD – Retail price of cement saw slight decline during week ending September 11, as prices in the southern region remained unchanged.

As per data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the average retail price of a 50-kg bag of cement stood at Rs. 1,390, showing 0.07% decrease compared to previous week when price was recorded at Rs. 1,391. In southern region, the price of cement bag remained steady at Rs1,443, unchanged from the week ending September 4.

Cement Price

City Price per bag Islamabad 1367 Rawalpindi 1372 Gujranwala 1420 Sialkot 1410 Lahore 1443 Faisalabad 1380 Sargodha 1370 Multan 1424 Bahawalpur 1450 Peshawar 1350 Bannu 1300 Karachi 1367 Hyderabad 1427 Sukkur 1465 Larkana 1407 Quetta 1510 Khuzdar 1483

City-wise breakdown of northern region prices shows that cement bag was sold at Rs1,367 in Islamabad, Rs1,372 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 1,420 in Gujranwala, Rs. 1,410 in Sialkot, Rs. 1,443 in Lahore, Rs. 1,380 in Faisalabad, Rs. 1,370 in Sargodha, Rs. 1,424 in Multan, Rs. 1,450 in Bahawalpur, Rs. 1,350 in Peshawar, and Rs. 1,300 in Bannu.

In the southern region, cement prices were recorded at Rs. 1,367 in Karachi, Rs. 1,427 in Hyderabad, Rs. 1,465 in Sukkur, Rs. 1,407 in Larkana, Rs. 1,510 in Quetta, and Rs. 1,483 in Khuzdar.