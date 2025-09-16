Latest

Cement Prices dip slightly in Pakistan; Check September Rates here

By News Desk
10:41 am | Sep 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Retail price of cement saw slight decline during week ending September 11, as prices in the southern region remained unchanged.

As per data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the average retail price of a 50-kg bag of cement stood at Rs. 1,390, showing 0.07% decrease compared to previous week when price was recorded at Rs. 1,391. In southern region, the price of cement bag remained steady at Rs1,443, unchanged from the week ending September 4.

Cement Price

City Price per bag
Islamabad 1367
Rawalpindi 1372
Gujranwala 1420
Sialkot 1410
Lahore 1443
Faisalabad 1380
Sargodha 1370
Multan 1424
Bahawalpur 1450
Peshawar 1350
Bannu 1300
Karachi 1367
Hyderabad 1427
Sukkur 1465
Larkana 1407
Quetta 1510
Khuzdar 1483

 

City-wise breakdown of northern region prices shows that cement bag was sold at Rs1,367 in Islamabad, Rs1,372 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 1,420 in Gujranwala, Rs. 1,410 in Sialkot, Rs. 1,443 in Lahore, Rs. 1,380 in Faisalabad, Rs. 1,370 in Sargodha, Rs. 1,424 in Multan, Rs. 1,450 in Bahawalpur, Rs. 1,350 in Peshawar, and Rs. 1,300 in Bannu.

In the southern region, cement prices were recorded at Rs. 1,367 in Karachi, Rs. 1,427 in Hyderabad, Rs. 1,465 in Sukkur, Rs. 1,407 in Larkana, Rs. 1,510 in Quetta, and Rs. 1,483 in Khuzdar.

