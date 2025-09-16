Did Samiya Hijab end harassment case against Hassan with Rs1Crore deal?

ISLAMABAD – Social media sensation Samiya Hijab has publicly announced that she has forgiven Hassan Zahid for sake of Allah, stressing that no financial settlement was involved in reconciliation.

In recent interview, Samiya clarified: “I have proof in the form of messages that I didn’t take any money. If I had, I would have been very happy today. But I chose to forgive Hassan solely for Allah’s sake.”

TikToker further revealed that Hassan Zahid’s father personally visited her home to apologize. “When his family asked for forgiveness, I felt it wasn’t fair for the entire family to suffer for his mistake,” she added.

Samiya Hijab also admitted that her social media following dropped since the controversy, but she still considers reconciliation as a positive move. This is not just my victory, it’s every girl’s victory, Samiya said, adding that despite forgiving Hassan Zahid, the incident has left a deep impact on her trust, stating she may not be able to rely on anyone for the next three to four years.