Samiya Hijab pardons Hassan Zahid after serious allegation of abduction, death threats

ISLAMABAD – The legal case involving popular TikToker and social media influencer Samiya Hijab has come to a close following an out-of-court reconciliation with her former fiancé, Hassan Zahid.

Both parties have reportedly forgiven each other unconditionally and have chosen to move on without pursuing further legal action.

Reports said Samiya Hijab has formally withdrawn all allegations against Hassan Zahid, including serious claims of attempted abduction and death threats.

In return, Hassan Zahid acknowledged his past mistakes, apologised to Samiya, and addressed her concerns in full.

Previously, a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad, after Samiya accused Hassan of attempting to kidnap her outside her residence and threatening her life. He was subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand.

The controversy gained further public attention when videos and photographs of the two resurfaced on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

In response, Samiya clarified that Hassan was in fact her ex-fiancé, a detail that had not been publicly known at the time of the initial allegations.

With both parties now reaching a mutual understanding and formally settling their dispute, the case has been officially closed by the authorities.