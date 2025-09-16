Toshakhana reveals gifts received by civil, military leaders of Pakistan in 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Cabinet Division has officially released the Toshakhana record covering the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025.

The list includes various dignitaries such as President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and all three service chiefs, among others.

According to the Cabinet Division, the recipients have deposited all received gifts into the Toshakhana, in accordance with official protocol.

The gifts include a variety of items such as decoration pieces, watches, electric vehicles, carpets, prayer mats, tablecloths, coffee sets, and more.

Gifts Received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received several items during this period, including:

2 wristwatches

A model of Minbar-e-Rasool

2 books

3 shields

A framed photo

A decorative plate

A wooden box

Handmade silk carpet

Model of Morocco

2 traditional cups

An elephant figurine

Yak vase

A handbag

Other decorative items

The Cabinet Division is currently assessing the value of these items.

Gifts Received by President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari received the following gifts:

A carpet

A coffee set

2 vases

A tablecloth

Bedsheets

A ladies’ suit

A wind turbine model

A framed painting

A pen and cufflink set

A shield

An electric vehicle

Gifts to Military Leadership

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir received a tea set from the president of Türkiye**.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was gifted a dish item.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also received a tea set.