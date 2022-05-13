Mashal Khan to collaborate with Bollywood’s music director
07:59 PM | 13 May, 2022
Mashal Khan to collaborate with Bollywood’s music director
Lollywood diva Mashal Khan has cemented her position in the showbiz with her beautiful looks and great acting skills. Now, the Thora Sa Haq actor is winning hearts with her professional attitude beyond borders. 

Taking to Instagram, the Suno Chanda actor disclosed a piece of great news about her upcoming venture where she is gearing to collaborate with Bollywood’s prominent music director Vee. 

"That Gemini-Aquarius bond is real❤️ Vee, not only are you a brilliant producer, but a wonderful wonderful, absolute gem of a person. Not only was it so great working with you, but time flew by because we were having so much fun❤️ I wish you the best my friend, safe travels and I will see you very soon❤️ @officialveemusic", captioned Mashal.

In response, the Bollywood director also showered praises on Mashal Khan for her outstanding work and professionalism. 

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 24-year-old is a fashionista in real life and she regularly updates her fans through her social media handles.

On the work front, Mashal has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Parizaad.

Mashal Khan to collaborate with Bollywood’s music director
