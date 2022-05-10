Nimra and Mashal Khan's dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Nimra Khan and Mashal Khan are all set to star in a new drama serial opposite heartthrob Haroon Shahid and needless to say, the ladies seem to be having a blast while shootings.

Fans eagerly wait for the drama and the cast is keeping the audience hooked with the amusing BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

Taking to Instagram, Nimra posted a hilarious video where the duo shoot their killer dance moves whilst killing time as their drama shoot got cancelled. "What we do when all of sudden Shoot is cancelled ????" captioned Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan ???? (@nimrakhan_official)

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.