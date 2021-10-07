Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral

Web Desk
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Share

Despite being a relatively new face in the television industry, Mashal Khan has created a niche for herself in a short span of time.

With an impressive resume, Khan's projects have been applauded by the drama buffs. Now it seems apart from her impeccable acting skills and beautiful face, she is also a super talented dancer.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actor left her followers bedazzled with a dance video where she flawlessly grooves to an upbeat song whilst waiting for her shoot to begin. 

"Waiting for our shoot to begin", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mashal Khan (@mashalkh)

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, the Thora sa Haq actor is dressed in a shimmery pink lehenga choli dress looking beyond stunning.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 24-year-old is a fashionista in real life and she regularly updates her fans through her social media handles.

On the work front, Mashal has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Parizaad.

Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid ... 01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani television actor Mashal Khan, who has substantial fan following on social media, recently ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in ...
03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah ...
02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on ...
02:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Game of Thrones drops trailer of spin-off House ...
02:07 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Lahore court declares Ayesha Sana proclaimed ...
10:29 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Resham and Meera's adorable video goes viral
06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr