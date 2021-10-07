Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Despite being a relatively new face in the television industry, Mashal Khan has created a niche for herself in a short span of time.
With an impressive resume, Khan's projects have been applauded by the drama buffs. Now it seems apart from her impeccable acting skills and beautiful face, she is also a super talented dancer.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actor left her followers bedazzled with a dance video where she flawlessly grooves to an upbeat song whilst waiting for her shoot to begin.
"Waiting for our shoot to begin", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Looking drop-dead gorgeous, the Thora sa Haq actor is dressed in a shimmery pink lehenga choli dress looking beyond stunning.
Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 24-year-old is a fashionista in real life and she regularly updates her fans through her social media handles.
On the work front, Mashal has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Parizaad.
