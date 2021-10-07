'Under-pressure' England cricket chief resigns after cancellation of Pakistan tour

05:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
'Under-pressure' England cricket chief resigns after cancellation of Pakistan tour
Share

ECB chairman Ian Watmore has reportedly resigned from the post amid increasing pressure on him due to his controversial decision of abandoning tour to Pakistan last month.

England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi later this month on 13 and 14 October but Watmore announced the cancelation of tour in late September.

His decision had come days after New Zealand ended their tour to Pakistan minutes before the start of the first ODI match in Rawalpindi.

The ECP chief is leaving the post with immediate effect after serving just over a year of a five-year term, reports said.

The decision to cancel the trip to Pakistan is said to have ramped up the pressure on Watmore.

The development comes around a week after Watmore apologized for canceling the Pakistan tour at the last minute.

In his first comments following the recent snub that irked Pakistan Cricket officials and diehard fans, he said “I'm very sorry to anyone who feels hurt or let down by our decision, particularly in Pakistan, the decision the board made was an extremely difficult one and the board made it with the primary consideration being the welfare and mental health of our players and staff”.

The 63-year-old added that the ECB took the decision to pull out of the series ‘on its own judgment and did not consult players before taking it’ however he mentioned a ‘proper, rescheduled tour of Pakistan next year'.

“We will get on with planning that. We will have longer to plan that trip,” he said while referring to the upcoming tour.

England withdraw from cricket series with Pakistan 10:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2021

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced cancellation of England cricket team’s Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Pakistan allows schools to resume normal classes ...
05:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza among umpires ...
03:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 21: Central Punjab vs ...
02:59 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
US diplomat Wendy Sherman due in Islamabad today
09:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 28,000 ...
09:11 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in ...
08:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr