Zahir Jaffer to be indicted; parents move SC for bail in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the federal capital on Thursday fixed Oct 14 for the indictment of suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The indictment was scheduled for Oct 6 but it was postponed after the suspects moved fresh petition, seeking complete details of evidence and copy of the challan in the case.

In today's hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced that the charges will be framed against the suspects on Oct 14.

A total of 12 suspects – Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas – will be indicted in the case.

When Zahir, during the hearing, sought permission from the judge to speak, he was told that the court will hear him during the trial.

Meanwhile, the parents of Zahir Jaffer have approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the Sept 29 Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to reject their bail plea.

They have filed the petitions through senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, seeking their release from the jail.

Last month, IHC turned down the bail pleas made by parents of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

Justice Amir Farooq announced the verdict, a week after the court reserved it after lawyers completed their arguments in the case.

Rejecting the bail pleas, the high court remarked in its detailed order that Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee had aided and abetted their son in the killing of Noor Mukadam, a daughter of former ambassador.

The court noted that Zahir’s parent knew about the abduction of Noor but they did not inform the police about it.

It added that Zakir Jaffer had informed the owner of Therapy Works about the situation but he did not try to contact the police.

Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.