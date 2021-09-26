Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats

KARACHI – Pakistani television actor Mashal Khan, who has substantial fan following on social media, recently broke silence on receiving acid attack threats on the photo sharing platform.

The 24-year-old, who is currently starring in Qissa Meherbano ka opposite Ahsan Khan, took to her official Instagram to share the acid attack threat. Khan shared the screenshot of a user that goes by the name of Heer Halima who wrote “Guys please help me to do acid attack on the b**iyya, She is a b***yaa, should be removed from our society”. The user also added ‘acid attack game on’.

Apparently, one of her followers wants help in conducting an acid attack on the Thora Sa Haq actor as the user believes that she should be removed from the society.

The distressed Khan while reacting on the horrific situation wrote “This is beyond disgusting. This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and comment hallow threats under my pictures. P.S cybercrime has been contacted.”

Meanwhile, the model turned actor act accordingly and report the situation to the cybercrime officials.

A recent web series of Khan, Lifafa Daayan, which refers to female journalists who take bribes under the table, draws public ire for its bold content while the actor in a recent interview mentioned that people's personal views don't bother her.

Born on January 25, 1997, in Karachi, she started her acting career with the Pakistani Sano Chanda - a famous soap. She is also known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Khaas, Dikhawa, and Dulhan.