Pakistan announces date of draw for Hajj 2022 scheme
Share
ISLAMABAD – The draw for the government Hajj scheme will be held on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
In a statement on Friday, the ministry said that a total 57,593 applications were received and now the process of receiving applications for the government Hajj scheme has been closed.
Bank officials will complete verification and online data entry till tomorrow (Saturday). The Ministry has sent confirmation messages to applicants.
بینکوں کے ذریعے سرکاری #حج سکیم میں درخواستیں جمع کرانے کا چوتھا دن مکمل؛ 4 دن میں 43،554 حج درخواستیں موصول، کل حج درخواستیں وصول کرنے کا آخری دن، توسیع نہیں ہو گی؛ عازمین دو مجاز افسران کے دستخط اور مہر والی بینک رسید ضرور حاصل کریں اور اپنے کوائف کی تصدیق وزارت کی ویب سائٹ pic.twitter.com/mifp1YTOpG— Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) May 12, 2022
Applicants have been asked to verify their particulars from ministry's website.
Pakistan relaxes Hajj rules to facilitate pilgrims 10:43 PM | 9 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced relaxations in Hajj ...
After securing the second highest quota for Hajj 2022, Pakistan has launched a dedicated helpline to facilitate the pilgrims. the intending pilgrims can approach 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696; and WhatsApp number 03063332555.
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan announces date of draw for Hajj 2022 scheme09:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
-
-
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Mardan07:34 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing07:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan’s romantic video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Celebrities react to Dr Aamir Liaquat, Dania Shah's fiasco06:02 PM | 13 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022