Pakistan announces date of draw for Hajj 2022 scheme
09:00 PM | 13 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The draw for the government Hajj scheme will be held on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said that a total 57,593 applications were received and now the process of receiving applications for the government Hajj scheme has been closed.

Bank officials will complete verification and online data entry till tomorrow (Saturday). The Ministry has sent confirmation messages to applicants.

Applicants have been asked to verify their particulars from ministry's website.

After securing the second highest quota for Hajj 2022, Pakistan has launched a dedicated helpline to facilitate the pilgrims. the intending pilgrims can approach 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696; and WhatsApp number 03063332555.

