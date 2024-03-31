Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

ISLAMABAD – As first two Ashras of holy month of Ramadan winds down, the anticipation builds for the Eid holidays.
A notification surfaced online doing rounds on social media claiming four public holidays from April 9 to 12 on account of Eidul Fitr 2024.
Later, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting clarified that it is fake notification. The federal government has not announced Eid holidays so far, it said.
MOIB said a notification about announcement related to the Eid holidays will be announced in coming days.
Eidul Fitr holds great importance in the Islamic calendar, as Muslims worldwide observe a month of fasting, culminating in celebrations that mark the end of this period of self-discipline.
This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10 or April 11, the exact date will be decided as per sighting of the moon.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Mar-2024/eidul-fitr-2024-punjab-announces-nine-holidays-for-schools
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
