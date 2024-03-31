Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

ISLAMABAD – As first two Ashras of holy month of Ramadan winds down, the anticipation builds for the Eid holidays.

A notification surfaced online doing rounds on social media claiming four public holidays from April 9 to 12 on account of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Later, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting clarified that it is fake notification. The federal government has not announced Eid holidays so far, it said.

MOIB said a notification about announcement related to the Eid holidays will be announced in coming days.

Eidul Fitr holds great importance in the Islamic calendar, as Muslims worldwide observe a month of fasting, culminating in celebrations that mark the end of this period of self-discipline.

This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10 or April 11, the exact date will be decided as per sighting of the moon.



